

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) said Monday that it decided to launch a voluntary public tender offer in the form of a cash offer to all the shareholders of Vitesco Technologies Group AG.



Schaeffler plans to offer a cash consideration in the amount of 91.00 euros per Vitesco Share. It represents a premium of about 20% on the volume-weighted average Xetra price of the Vitesco Shares in the past three months.



Schaeffler noted that it is seeking a friendly process to implement the Transaction with Vitesco that takes into account the interests of all stakeholders directly or indirectly involved in the Transaction.



Schaeffler will also provide the non-voting common shareholders of Schaeffler with the opportunity to convert their non-voting common shares into voting common shares at a ratio of 1:1.



Additionally, Schaeffler entered into binding agreements with IHO Verwaltungs GmbH and IHO Beteiligungs GmbH, in which they irrevocably undertake not to accept the Offer for the Vitesco Shares held by them and not to sell or otherwise dispose of them to third parties until a certain date. The Non-Tender Agreements cover about 49.94% of the Vitesco Shares.



In addition, Schaeffler, IHO Verwaltungs GmbH and IHO Beteiligungs GmbH have agreed to coordinate closely with regard to material decisions concerning Vitesco, in particular with regard to the exercise of voting rights from the Vitesco Shares held by each of them.



Schaeffler has arranged a comprehensive financing package, including an acquisition bridge facility to finance the Offer.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken