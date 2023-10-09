Kasei Holdings Plc - Management Podcast on Living with AI

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

Non Regulatory Announcement Kasei Holdings plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to share a podcast recording of Chairperson Dr Jane Thomason discussing the convergence of emerging technologies and the integral role Artificial Intelligence ("AI") will have within the future technology landscape.

A recording of the podcast can be found by the link below:

https://youtu.be/ZxhjZumXG58'si=riR687XDUk2UK7V0

Jane's role as Chairperson of Kasei places her at the helm of the organisation's strategy in leveraging emerging technologies to shape the future. Her insights from the podcast episode underscore Kasei's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and utilizing these technologies to advance its mission.

Moreover, within Kasei, Jane actively consults with team members, aligning the Company's strategies with her deep understanding of emerging technologies. Her ability to communicate complex concepts clearly has solidified her role as an invaluable advisor within Kasei, influencing the Company's approach to innovation and growth.

Jai Patel, Chief Investment Officer of Kasei, commented:

"The Company is delighted with Jane's influential presence within the AI and wider technology sector. The podcast reaffirms Kasei's commitment to the future of technology and alignment with her visionary leadership."

About Kasei Holdings

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.