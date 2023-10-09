Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 41/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-10-09 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 07.11.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.11.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2023 - Storent Holdings STOBOND110 Public offering RIG 09.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 - Clevon CLEV Takeover offer period TLN 13.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 - Eleving Group ELEVINGIPO Public offering RIG 20.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2023 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 13.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 13.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB039026D auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2023 Eleving Group ELEV Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2023 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Extraordinary General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.10.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.10.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2023 Civinity CIVB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2023 Civinity CIVB050023FA Maturity date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.