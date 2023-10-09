Anzeige
Montag, 09.10.2023
Im Fokus für KW 41: Innocan Pharma: Doppelstrategie und Israel Update!
GlobeNewswire
09.10.2023 | 08:10
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 41/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-10-09 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A       Buyback        TLN  
    07.11.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    30.11.2023  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.09.2023 - Storent Holdings STOBOND110   Public offering    RIG  
    09.10.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.10.2023 - Clevon CLEV           Takeover offer period TLN  
    13.10.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.10.2023 - Eleving Group ELEVINGIPO    Public offering    RIG  
    20.10.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.10.2023 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T      Sales figures     TLN  
    13.10.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.10.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T       Sales figures     TLN  
    13.10.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    09.10.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T      Investors event    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    09.10.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB039026D     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    09.10.2023 Eleving Group ELEV       Investors event    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.10.2023 TextMagic MAGIC         Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.10.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L     Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.10.2023 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T     Extraordinary General TLN  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.10.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 9   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.10.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T      Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    13.10.2023 Novaturas NTU1L         Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.10.2023 Civinity CIVB050023FA      Coupon payment date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.10.2023 Civinity CIVB050023FA      Maturity date     VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
