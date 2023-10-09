

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction sector posted a slower contraction in September as new orders moved close to stabilization, survey results published by BNP Paribas Real Estate and S&P Global showed on Monday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 48.6 in September from 44.9 in August.



Although a score below 50.0 indicates contraction, the latest fall was the softest in the current sequence of decreasing activity.



New orders moved towards stabilization in September after marked falls in July and August. Further, there was a sustained pick up in employment. Employment posted ninth consecutive rise and broadly similar to that seen in August.



Companies generally expect improving demand over the coming year to lead to higher construction activity.



There was a pronounced slowdown in input cost inflation in September after rising in both July and August, the survey showed.



