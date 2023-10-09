DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6 October 2023 it purchased a total of 271,964 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 165,000 106,964 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.094 GBP0.946 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.084 GBP0.940 GBP0.943242 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.091064

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,996,556 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2727 1.088 XDUB 08:46:13 00067263916TRLO0 2910 1.088 XDUB 08:46:13 00067263917TRLO0 91 1.086 XDUB 08:49:46 00067263978TRLO0 2594 1.086 XDUB 08:58:16 00067264157TRLO0 2276 1.090 XDUB 10:49:51 00067266736TRLO0 2500 1.090 XDUB 10:49:51 00067266737TRLO0 2500 1.090 XDUB 10:49:51 00067266738TRLO0 282 1.090 XDUB 10:49:51 00067266739TRLO0 2500 1.090 XDUB 10:49:51 00067266740TRLO0 4548 1.090 XDUB 11:28:38 00067267599TRLO0 196 1.090 XDUB 11:28:38 00067267600TRLO0 1475 1.090 XDUB 11:28:38 00067267601TRLO0 870 1.086 XDUB 11:28:43 00067267603TRLO0 8059 1.092 XDUB 13:19:20 00067269371TRLO0 88 1.092 XDUB 13:19:20 00067269372TRLO0 5195 1.092 XDUB 13:19:20 00067269373TRLO0 6173 1.092 XDUB 13:19:20 00067269374TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 13:19:20 00067269375TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 13:19:20 00067269376TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 13:19:23 00067269377TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 13:30:37 00067269711TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 13:36:00 00067270210TRLO0 528 1.092 XDUB 13:36:34 00067270236TRLO0 1133 1.092 XDUB 13:36:34 00067270237TRLO0 134 1.090 XDUB 13:51:42 00067271113TRLO0 4 1.090 XDUB 13:51:42 00067271114TRLO0 2724 1.090 XDUB 13:52:43 00067271171TRLO0 3238 1.090 XDUB 13:52:43 00067271172TRLO0 315 1.090 XDUB 14:00:43 00067271492TRLO0 81 1.090 XDUB 14:03:26 00067271621TRLO0 1868 1.092 XDUB 14:07:55 00067271761TRLO0 405 1.092 XDUB 14:07:55 00067271762TRLO0 523 1.092 XDUB 14:07:55 00067271763TRLO0 12 1.092 XDUB 14:07:55 00067271764TRLO0 722 1.092 XDUB 14:07:55 00067271765TRLO0 2191 1.092 XDUB 14:07:55 00067271766TRLO0 309 1.092 XDUB 14:07:55 00067271767TRLO0 1400 1.092 XDUB 14:07:55 00067271768TRLO0 333 1.094 XDUB 14:21:04 00067272379TRLO0 10 1.094 XDUB 14:21:04 00067272380TRLO0 63 1.094 XDUB 14:21:04 00067272381TRLO0 5282 1.094 XDUB 14:21:04 00067272382TRLO0 5528 1.094 XDUB 14:21:22 00067272420TRLO0 175 1.092 XDUB 14:21:27 00067272430TRLO0 4500 1.092 XDUB 14:22:14 00067272464TRLO0 1054 1.092 XDUB 14:22:14 00067272465TRLO0 843 1.090 XDUB 14:22:16 00067272490TRLO0 2823 1.090 XDUB 14:22:34 00067272500TRLO0 397 1.092 XDUB 14:46:01 00067273629TRLO0 12 1.092 XDUB 14:46:01 00067273630TRLO0 1517 1.092 XDUB 14:46:05 00067273634TRLO0 294 1.092 XDUB 14:46:05 00067273635TRLO0 10 1.092 XDUB 14:46:05 00067273636TRLO0 458 1.092 XDUB 14:47:32 00067273686TRLO0 948 1.092 XDUB 14:47:32 00067273687TRLO0 7477 1.092 XDUB 14:47:32 00067273688TRLO0 370 1.092 XDUB 14:49:10 00067273810TRLO0 222 1.092 XDUB 14:49:31 00067273838TRLO0 4959 1.092 XDUB 14:49:55 00067273946TRLO0 177 1.090 XDUB 14:52:01 00067274239TRLO0 316 1.090 XDUB 14:52:33 00067274292TRLO0 5056 1.090 XDUB 14:52:33 00067274293TRLO0 5255 1.090 XDUB 15:01:04 00067274745TRLO0 88 1.090 XDUB 15:07:04 00067275191TRLO0 5769 1.090 XDUB 15:07:04 00067275192TRLO0 204 1.090 XDUB 15:07:04 00067275193TRLO0 6069 1.088 XDUB 15:07:04 00067275194TRLO0 2770 1.084 XDUB 15:28:12 00067276157TRLO0 3320 1.092 XDUB 16:19:01 00067279013TRLO0 1600 1.092 XDUB 16:19:01 00067279014TRLO0 3320 1.092 XDUB 16:19:01 00067279017TRLO0 901 1.092 XDUB 16:19:01 00067279018TRLO0 3320 1.092 XDUB 16:19:01 00067279019TRLO0 16489 1.092 XDUB 16:19:01 00067279020TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 302 94.20 XLON 09:06:53 00067264336TRLO0 1253 94.20 XLON 09:11:56 00067264414TRLO0 454 94.20 XLON 09:11:56 00067264415TRLO0 3100 94.20 XLON 09:23:47 00067264679TRLO0 116 94.20 XLON 09:23:47 00067264680TRLO0 511 94.20 XLON 09:23:47 00067264681TRLO0 5673 94.20 XLON 09:23:47 00067264682TRLO0 6030 94.20 XLON 10:17:57 00067265919TRLO0 170 94.20 XLON 10:18:57 00067265930TRLO0 2584 94.20 XLON 10:18:57 00067265931TRLO0 331 94.20 XLON 10:18:57 00067265932TRLO0 200 94.20 XLON 10:19:01 00067265936TRLO0 1776 94.20 XLON 10:19:01 00067265937TRLO0 365 94.20 XLON 10:19:01 00067265938TRLO0 88 94.20 XLON 10:49:37 00067266732TRLO0 5361 94.20 XLON 10:49:48 00067266735TRLO0 2290 94.30 XLON 11:10:25 00067267192TRLO0 506 94.30 XLON 11:10:25 00067267193TRLO0 1990 94.30 XLON 11:14:47 00067267303TRLO0 1978 94.30 XLON 11:14:54 00067267304TRLO0 1978 94.30 XLON 11:14:54 00067267305TRLO0 1978 94.30 XLON 11:14:54 00067267306TRLO0 6735 94.00 XLON 11:28:38 00067267598TRLO0 88 94.00 XLON 12:38:38 00067268782TRLO0 88 94.20 XLON 13:03:59 00067269197TRLO0 3967 94.20 XLON 13:03:59 00067269198TRLO0 1168 94.20 XLON 13:03:59 00067269199TRLO0 1978 94.30 XLON 13:06:16 00067269222TRLO0 6725 94.50 XLON 13:18:52 00067269364TRLO0 5979 94.40 XLON 13:19:20 00067269370TRLO0 1804 94.40 XLON 13:36:42 00067270240TRLO0 10000 94.40 XLON 14:03:26 00067271619TRLO0 3000 94.40 XLON 14:03:26 00067271620TRLO0 6541 94.60 XLON 14:21:17 00067272407TRLO0 1774 94.50 XLON 14:46:00 00067273626TRLO0 1400 94.50 XLON 14:46:00 00067273627TRLO0 523 94.50 XLON 14:46:00 00067273628TRLO0 6603 94.30 XLON 14:49:55 00067273943TRLO0 8000 94.50 XLON 14:49:55 00067273944TRLO0 1469 94.50 XLON 14:49:55 00067273945TRLO0 88 94.00 XLON 15:38:56 00067276501TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 276557 EQS News ID: 1743725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1743725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)