Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 6 October 2023 it purchased a total of 271,964 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           165,000     106,964 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.094     GBP0.946 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.084     GBP0.940 
                                    GBP0.943242 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.091064

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,996,556 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2727       1.088         XDUB      08:46:13      00067263916TRLO0 
2910       1.088         XDUB      08:46:13      00067263917TRLO0 
91        1.086         XDUB      08:49:46      00067263978TRLO0 
2594       1.086         XDUB      08:58:16      00067264157TRLO0 
2276       1.090         XDUB      10:49:51      00067266736TRLO0 
2500       1.090         XDUB      10:49:51      00067266737TRLO0 
2500       1.090         XDUB      10:49:51      00067266738TRLO0 
282       1.090         XDUB      10:49:51      00067266739TRLO0 
2500       1.090         XDUB      10:49:51      00067266740TRLO0 
4548       1.090         XDUB      11:28:38      00067267599TRLO0 
196       1.090         XDUB      11:28:38      00067267600TRLO0 
1475       1.090         XDUB      11:28:38      00067267601TRLO0 
870       1.086         XDUB      11:28:43      00067267603TRLO0 
8059       1.092         XDUB      13:19:20      00067269371TRLO0 
88        1.092         XDUB      13:19:20      00067269372TRLO0 
5195       1.092         XDUB      13:19:20      00067269373TRLO0 
6173       1.092         XDUB      13:19:20      00067269374TRLO0 
2500       1.092         XDUB      13:19:20      00067269375TRLO0 
2500       1.092         XDUB      13:19:20      00067269376TRLO0 
2500       1.092         XDUB      13:19:23      00067269377TRLO0 
2500       1.092         XDUB      13:30:37      00067269711TRLO0 
2500       1.092         XDUB      13:36:00      00067270210TRLO0 
528       1.092         XDUB      13:36:34      00067270236TRLO0 
1133       1.092         XDUB      13:36:34      00067270237TRLO0 
134       1.090         XDUB      13:51:42      00067271113TRLO0 
4        1.090         XDUB      13:51:42      00067271114TRLO0 
2724       1.090         XDUB      13:52:43      00067271171TRLO0 
3238       1.090         XDUB      13:52:43      00067271172TRLO0 
315       1.090         XDUB      14:00:43      00067271492TRLO0 
81        1.090         XDUB      14:03:26      00067271621TRLO0 
1868       1.092         XDUB      14:07:55      00067271761TRLO0 
405       1.092         XDUB      14:07:55      00067271762TRLO0 
523       1.092         XDUB      14:07:55      00067271763TRLO0 
12        1.092         XDUB      14:07:55      00067271764TRLO0 
722       1.092         XDUB      14:07:55      00067271765TRLO0 
2191       1.092         XDUB      14:07:55      00067271766TRLO0 
309       1.092         XDUB      14:07:55      00067271767TRLO0 
1400       1.092         XDUB      14:07:55      00067271768TRLO0 
333       1.094         XDUB      14:21:04      00067272379TRLO0 
10        1.094         XDUB      14:21:04      00067272380TRLO0 
63        1.094         XDUB      14:21:04      00067272381TRLO0 
5282       1.094         XDUB      14:21:04      00067272382TRLO0 
5528       1.094         XDUB      14:21:22      00067272420TRLO0 
175       1.092         XDUB      14:21:27      00067272430TRLO0 
4500       1.092         XDUB      14:22:14      00067272464TRLO0 
1054       1.092         XDUB      14:22:14      00067272465TRLO0 
843       1.090         XDUB      14:22:16      00067272490TRLO0 
2823       1.090         XDUB      14:22:34      00067272500TRLO0 
397       1.092         XDUB      14:46:01      00067273629TRLO0 
12        1.092         XDUB      14:46:01      00067273630TRLO0 
1517       1.092         XDUB      14:46:05      00067273634TRLO0 
294       1.092         XDUB      14:46:05      00067273635TRLO0 
10        1.092         XDUB      14:46:05      00067273636TRLO0 
458       1.092         XDUB      14:47:32      00067273686TRLO0 
948       1.092         XDUB      14:47:32      00067273687TRLO0 
7477       1.092         XDUB      14:47:32      00067273688TRLO0 
370       1.092         XDUB      14:49:10      00067273810TRLO0 
222       1.092         XDUB      14:49:31      00067273838TRLO0 
4959       1.092         XDUB      14:49:55      00067273946TRLO0 
177       1.090         XDUB      14:52:01      00067274239TRLO0 
316       1.090         XDUB      14:52:33      00067274292TRLO0 
5056       1.090         XDUB      14:52:33      00067274293TRLO0 
5255       1.090         XDUB      15:01:04      00067274745TRLO0 
88        1.090         XDUB      15:07:04      00067275191TRLO0 
5769       1.090         XDUB      15:07:04      00067275192TRLO0 
204       1.090         XDUB      15:07:04      00067275193TRLO0 
6069       1.088         XDUB      15:07:04      00067275194TRLO0 
2770       1.084         XDUB      15:28:12      00067276157TRLO0 
3320       1.092         XDUB      16:19:01      00067279013TRLO0 
1600       1.092         XDUB      16:19:01      00067279014TRLO0 
3320       1.092         XDUB      16:19:01      00067279017TRLO0 
901       1.092         XDUB      16:19:01      00067279018TRLO0 
3320       1.092         XDUB      16:19:01      00067279019TRLO0 
16489      1.092         XDUB      16:19:01      00067279020TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
302       94.20         XLON      09:06:53      00067264336TRLO0 
1253       94.20         XLON      09:11:56      00067264414TRLO0 
454       94.20         XLON      09:11:56      00067264415TRLO0 
3100       94.20         XLON      09:23:47      00067264679TRLO0 
116       94.20         XLON      09:23:47      00067264680TRLO0 
511       94.20         XLON      09:23:47      00067264681TRLO0 
5673       94.20         XLON      09:23:47      00067264682TRLO0 
6030       94.20         XLON      10:17:57      00067265919TRLO0 
170       94.20         XLON      10:18:57      00067265930TRLO0 
2584       94.20         XLON      10:18:57      00067265931TRLO0 
331       94.20         XLON      10:18:57      00067265932TRLO0 
200       94.20         XLON      10:19:01      00067265936TRLO0 
1776       94.20         XLON      10:19:01      00067265937TRLO0 
365       94.20         XLON      10:19:01      00067265938TRLO0 
88        94.20         XLON      10:49:37      00067266732TRLO0 
5361       94.20         XLON      10:49:48      00067266735TRLO0 
2290       94.30         XLON      11:10:25      00067267192TRLO0 
506       94.30         XLON      11:10:25      00067267193TRLO0 
1990       94.30         XLON      11:14:47      00067267303TRLO0 
1978       94.30         XLON      11:14:54      00067267304TRLO0 
1978       94.30         XLON      11:14:54      00067267305TRLO0 
1978       94.30         XLON      11:14:54      00067267306TRLO0 
6735       94.00         XLON      11:28:38      00067267598TRLO0 
88        94.00         XLON      12:38:38      00067268782TRLO0 
88        94.20         XLON      13:03:59      00067269197TRLO0 
3967       94.20         XLON      13:03:59      00067269198TRLO0 
1168       94.20         XLON      13:03:59      00067269199TRLO0 
1978       94.30         XLON      13:06:16      00067269222TRLO0 
6725       94.50         XLON      13:18:52      00067269364TRLO0 
5979       94.40         XLON      13:19:20      00067269370TRLO0 
1804       94.40         XLON      13:36:42      00067270240TRLO0 
10000      94.40         XLON      14:03:26      00067271619TRLO0 
3000       94.40         XLON      14:03:26      00067271620TRLO0 
6541       94.60         XLON      14:21:17      00067272407TRLO0 
1774       94.50         XLON      14:46:00      00067273626TRLO0 
1400       94.50         XLON      14:46:00      00067273627TRLO0 
523       94.50         XLON      14:46:00      00067273628TRLO0 
6603       94.30         XLON      14:49:55      00067273943TRLO0 
8000       94.50         XLON      14:49:55      00067273944TRLO0 
1469       94.50         XLON      14:49:55      00067273945TRLO0 
88        94.00         XLON      15:38:56      00067276501TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  276557 
EQS News ID:  1743725 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1743725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

