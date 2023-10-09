

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L) announced the acquisition of two specialist technology focussed businesses: Lake City HT based in Warsaw, Indiana, a Medical market HIP and vacuum heat treatment business; and Stack Metallurgical Group based in the Pacific Northwest of the US, a key provider of HIP, heat treatment and metal finishing services. The combined gross consideration for the acquisitions is 119 million pounds on a cash and debt free basis. The net economic consideration is approximately 106 million pounds.



Bodycote also announced plans to open a new HIP plant utilising one of the Group's existing sites in greater Los Angeles. The Group said the capacity will support the rapid growth in Space and Civil Aviation markets in the Los Angeles area.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken