

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK Plc (GSK.L) said on Monday that it has inked an agreement with Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, Ltd., a Chinese vaccine maker, to co-promote GSK's shingles vaccine Shingrix, in China for an initial three-year period with a potential to extend the partnership further.



According to the deal, Zhifei will buy 2.5 billion pounds worth Shingrix over the initial three-year period.



Effective January 1, 2024, Zhifei will have exclusive rights to import and distribute Shingrix in China - focusing on promoting the vaccine through its service network, which covers over 30,000 vaccination points across the country.



The agreement will support GSK's target to double its global Shingrix sales, to reach over 4 billion pounds by 2026.



In addition, the partnership also means potential future co-development and commercialization of Arexvy, GSK's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for the adults 60 years and older, in China.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken