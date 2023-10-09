Usercentrics, a global leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP), has once again been awarded multiple badges by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

For Fall 2023, Usercentrics has been awarded an overall Leader Badge for Consent Management Platforms, as well as the European Leader Badge in this category.

These Badges are particularly meaningful to the team as they represent the experiences of real business professionals and software buyers around the world who are implementing Usercentrics' solutions.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Usercentrics is well established as the leading European provider of consent management solutions. It is also gratifying to also receive an overall Leader badge in recognition of the company's substantial global growth. Usercentrics is committed to empowering organizations to embrace data privacy while building trust with their users through freedom of choice. This will continue to be accomplished via innovation and strategic partnerships.

In September 2022, Google launched a new CMP Partner Program for their Consent Mode solution, which featured the Usercentrics and Cookiebot Consent Management Platforms (CMPs). Then in June 2023, Usercentrics also announced that it was one of the first CMP providers certified by Google to meet Google's new requirements for publishers.

Usercentrics CEO Donna Dror noted, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition of our hard work to delight our customers and help them achieve and maintain seamless, reliable compliance with data privacy regulations around the world. We are committed to relentless innovation in our Consent Management Platform (CMP), adapting to new data protection regulations such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), industry standards like TCF 2.2 and other emerging legislations, to ensure that our solutions continue to lead the privacy ecosystem."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231009037746/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Sinz

Sr. PR Manager

pr@usercentrics.com