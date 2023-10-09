AM Best will sponsor and participate in the second annual Türkiye Rendezvous, which will take place 10-11 October 2023 in Istanbul.

The event, which is hosted by Middle East Insurance Review in partnership with the XV.International Istanbul Insurance Conference, is themed as "Sitting on the Cusp of a New Dawn for Türkiye and the Region," recognizing the regional impacts and recovery following the 2023 February earthquake.

Vasilis Katsipis, general manager, MENA, South and Central Asia, AM Best, will moderate the opening panel session at the conference, on the "Sustainability of the Türkiye Market: a 5-year Outlook for a New Dawn." On the panel will be Ferhan Özay, president, Association of Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers, Türkiye; Atinc Yilmaz, regional CEO and chairman, Howden Türkiye; Andrew Woodward, regional head, Middle East and Türkiye, Lloyd's Limited; and Melda Suayipoglu, executive board member and deputy general manager, QNB Sigorta. The discussion is scheduled for 10 October at 10:30 a.m. AST.

AM Best is a sponsor of the conference, which will be held at the Hilton Istanbul Kozyatagi. Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development, EMEA, will also attend and is available for meetings. To schedule a meeting with the AM Best delegation, please email charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

For more information on the Türkiye Rendezvous, please visit the official event page and agenda.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2023 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231009215117/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant Events Coordinator

+44 20 7626 6264

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com