Korea Environmental Industry Technology Institute (KEITI) announced that Korea's Leading Environmental Companies, with the support of the Ministry of Environment, will establish a Korean Public Relations Center and participate in the Pollutec 2023, the largest show on solutions for the environment, held in Lyon, France, from October 10 to 13.

The term "Leading Environmental Companies" refers to the most prominent businesses in the Korean environmental sector, recognized for their outstanding business performance and technological expertise.

Five outstanding environmental companies from Korea will join the exhibition to showcase their exceptional environmental technologies and products:

• NANO CO., Ltd.

• DUKSAN Co., Ltd.

• LD Carbon Co., Ltd.

• WON KWANG S&T Co.,Ltd

• WINTEC GLOVIS Co., Ltd.

You can find these participating companies at the Lyon Eurexpo 4 Hall Exhibition Hall (Booth No. H4-H064).

Contacts:

Korea Environmental Industry Technology Institute (KEITI)

Sujin Kang +82-32-540-2212

sujin@keiti.re.kr