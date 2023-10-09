Explore the latest offers and savings from Tineco during the sales event on October 10th and 11th on Amazon. This promotional event will be the perfect opportunity to score some great deals! Let's take a closer look at the brand's featured promotions.

The FLOOR ONE S5 wet and dry vacuums are equipped with Tineco's exclusive iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roll speed to clean all types of dirty surfaces. The FLOOR ONE S5 leaves your floors completely dry and streak-free in just a few minutes.

Recommended retail price: €519.00

Promotional price: €359.00

Link HERE

The FLOOR ONE S7 PRO is the latest addition to the brand's wet and dry vacuum range. It ensures optimal cleaning of hard floors: it vacuums and mops in a single pass, effectively eliminating dirt. Tineco's new balanced water flow system ensures even greater cleanliness. The centrifugal drying process helps to prevent mold formation, leaving bacteria with no chance to spread!

Recommended retail price: €799.00

Promotional price: €639.20

Link HERE

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO POWER KIT meets all your vacuuming and cleaning needs!

With its innovative 3-in-1 design, the FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO POWER KIT is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts into a full-size vacuum and a lightweight handheld vacuum with multiple accessories.

Recommended retail price: €559.00

Promotional price: €419.00

Link HERE

The Tineco PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS continues this mission and represents a new evolution of Tineco's flagship vacuum, offering innovative solutions.

This model is equipped with the brand's very first exclusive ZeroTangle brush head, which significantly simplifies maintenance and enhances the overall customer experience.

Recommended retail price: €399.00

Promotional price: €287.28

Link HERE

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line the FLOOR ONE Series.

