FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autumn tempts with exceptionally many hours of sunshine outside. Outdoor fans follow this invitation and come well equipped - camping, hiking, picnicking or in the garden. That's where Jackery's Amazon Prime Deal Days offers come in handy to make autumn even more golden.

The Amazon Prime Deal Days will cause excitement at the end devices on October 10 and 11. Because now the fruits from the house of Jackery can be harvested at a very low price. This includes the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station, which energetically accompanies our trip outdoors for only 599 GBP instead of 1,049 GBP. Those who want to make the most of the autumn sun will benefit from the deal on the Explorer 1000 solar generator plus two 100-watt panels. Instead of 1,539 GBP only 1,000.35 GBP become due. Here you can save 35%. Maximum savings - and thus a 40% discount - can be made with the Explorer 240 (discounted price 155.99 GBP). In addition, there is the Explorer 500 reduced by 40% for 333.6 GBP and for 472.79 GBP for the Solar Generator 500 with one 100-watt solar module. Last but not least, the recently introduced solar generator for the pocket is also available at a discount during Amazon Prime Deal Days: The set, consisting of the compact Explorer 300 Plus power station and the 40-watt solar panel, is available for only 339.15 GBP, which is a 15% discount.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239531/jackery_prime_deal_days_english.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147390/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-offers-on-amazon-prime-deal-days-up-to-40-discount-can-be-harvested-301948184.html