Tineco, developer and manufacturer of innovative household appliances and floor washers, has made it its mission to make the lives of its customers as easy as possible. Like every year, the Prime Days offers are just around the corner this October. From October 10th to 11th, numerous products will be drastically reduced on Amazon.de and some of Tineco's smart household helpers will also be included. This time on offer are the FLOOR ONE S5, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro, the PURE ONE S15 Pro, the PURE ONE X Pet, the CARPET ONE and the A11 Pet. With this wide range there is something for everyone:

The all-rounders:

FLOOR ONE S5 : This device has edge cleaning on both sides, which optimally cleans even hard-to-reach corners. Thanks to its large water tank, it has no problems even with large areas. During the promotion, the FLOOR ONE S5 is for 339 Euro (instead of 509 Euros) available on Amazon

CARPET ONE: Equipped with HeatedWash Technology, the water temperature remains consistently high throughout the entire cleaning cycle and enables even wet cleaning of carpet surfaces. Thanks to the built-in PowerDry Technology, the carpet is completely dried and ready to walk on again within 30 minutes. The vacuum cleaner's integrated LED screen shows how dry the surface already is. This makes it easy to keep even heavy carpets clean. During this promotion, the CARPET ONE is for329 Euros (instead of 499 Euros) available on Amazon

The professionals:

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro: This wet/dry floor washer is a true professional tool and makes cleaning easier than ever. It is wireless and has a bi-directional drive that makes it easy to maneuver. The improved edge cleaning also ensures that even hard-to-reach corners of the household are not spared. The four adjustable modes are easy to select and adjust the water pressure for every level of dirt. During this promotion, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is for 639 Euros (instead of 799 Euros) available on Amazon

PURE ONE S15 Pro: This vacuum cleaner offers extensive features, including the specially developed ZeroTangle technology: The V-shaped bristles and dual-comb design of the brush head prevent the annoying wrapping of hair around the brush head, thereby protecting the device from damage. The vacuum cleaner is also ideal for allergy sufferers, as the cordless vacuum cleaner filters out up to 99.9 percent of the allergens in the air thanks to five-stage filtration. During this promotion, the PURE ONE S15 Pro is for 449 Euros (instead of 599 Euros) available on Amazon

For pet owners:

PURE ONE X Pet: The device also has ZeroTangle technology and therefore leaves no chance for pet hair. It has a battery life of up to 45 minutes and is equipped with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which automatically adjusts its suction power to the level of dirt. It can also be easily converted into a handheld vacuum cleaner and can remove stubborn dirt from even the sofa. During this promotion, the PURE ONE X Pet is for 179 Euros (instead of 329 Euros) available on Amazon

A11 Pet: At just under 3 kilograms, this cordless vacuum cleaner is particularly easy to handle and has a HEPA air filter with a 99.9% filter efficiency. It can also easily be converted into a handheld vacuum cleaner and offers a battery life of 35 minutes, making it good for everyday cleaning. During this promotion, the A11 Pet is for 189 Euros (instead of 329 Euros) available on Amazon

For more information about Tineco and the entire portfolio of floor care solutions, please visit https://de.tineco.com/.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco is dedicated to developing high-quality household electronics that are helpful, easy to use and intelligent. With more than two decades of experience in the home cleaning industry, Tineco never stops innovating and is ready to create a simple, smart life for everyone.

