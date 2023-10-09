SUPCON Exhibits PA+BA Smart Enterprise Architecture at ADIPEC 2023 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW) exhibited at ADIPEC 2023, one of the largest and most inclusive gathering for the energy industry, which took place in Abu Dhabi on October 2-5 with the theme Decarbonising. Faster. Together. Over 2,200 exhibitors including 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs and 160,000 energy industry professionals across the world came together uniting under a common goal while presenting diverse perspectives and ideas to discuss this common topic of the whole human community.

In line with the event's theme of Decarbonizing, SUPCON showcased star products and solutions under the newly introduced Process Automation(PA) + Business Automation(BA) Smart Enterprise Architecture, including Intelligent Operation Management & Control System featuring Ethernet-APL network and Industrial Operating System equipped with SaaS APP, cutting-edge instruments including Hobré analyzers, as well as the industrial cybersecurity solution and MetaPlant solution. Many industry leaders such as ADNOC, NPCC, PDO, CPECC, Fauji, visited SUPCON's stand and had sparkling dialogues that forge partnerships and explore game-changing solutions.

Visitors showed great interest in the Intelligent Operation Management & Control System and expressed strong confidence in its potential to revolutionize industrial practices from automation control to autonomous operation. By leveraging the latest technologies such as digital twin, AIoT, model-based predictive control, and machine learning, the system has been pushing beyond the limits of traditional DCS in terms of system openness and intelligence, and empowering the end users to realize ultimate interconnection, virtual-physical control and global optimization.

Another spotlight of SUPCON's stand was the MetaPlant interactive experiencing using 3D AR glasses. The MetaPlant is essentially a digital twin of the physical plant with identical production process and assets models, which can provide a real-time presentation of production status, equipment health status, and personnel performance status. This can help the end user to realize virtual-real integration and human-machine collaboration, thus facilitating full-scenario and full-process transparency and intelligence of the plant, bringing the future plant into reality.

SUPCON's new star product line, the Hobré analyzer, received broad acknowledgment during the event. With 40 years of industry experience in delivery of innovative process analyzer solutions, Hobré has been recognized as a most valued partner to support the industry in green process and sustainable development. After SUPCON's full acquisition of Hobré Instruments BV this spring, the combination of SUPCON's extensive experience in automation & digital transformation solutions with Hobré's exceptional capabilities in analytical solutions has forged a more complete business line from global intellisense, autonomous operation to synergistic optimization, solidifying the overall construction of SUPCON BA+PA architecture and providing stronger impetus for the further expansion of business ecosystem.

During ADIPEC, vibrant idea exchanges were made regarding the SUPCON BA+PA Smart Enterprise Architecture. This architecture made its debut in the Gulf at the MEICA 2023 4th Edition, a leading process automation, instrumentation and industrial cybersecurity conference that took place in Saudi Arabia on September 12th to 14th. Guan Xiaogang, CEO of SUPCON Saudi, introduced it during the panel discussion that focused on "Achieving Autonomous Operation" and had enlightening discussions with the industry professionals. At ADIPEC, the top industry event for the regional pillar industry, SUPCON has listened to more voices and received more inspirations for the intelligent and green development of the energy industry. Moving forward, SUPCON will continue to focus on the voices in the industry and strive to solve the unresolved challenges.

