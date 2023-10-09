Edify Energy has commissioned the 150 MW/300 MWh Riverina and Darlington Point Energy Storage System in New South Wales, Australia.From pv magazine Australia The Riverina and Darlington Point Energy Storage System (Riverina battery system), built by Edifiy Energy and Federation Asset Management, comprises three independent but co-located units which are contracted to Shell Energy and EnergyAustralia for 10 years. The project, built adjacent to the 275 MW Darlington Point Solar Farm in the state's Riverina region, comprises the 60 MW/120 MWh Riverina 1, the 65 MW/130 MWh Riverina 2 and the 25 ...

