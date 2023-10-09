DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (US37 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.0481 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 785585 CODE: US37 LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN Sequence No.: 276610 EQS News ID: 1743925 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 09, 2023 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)