DJ Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) (FT1K LN) Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.9637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3295645 CODE: FT1K LN ISIN: LU1437025296 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K LN Sequence No.: 276633 EQS News ID: 1743971 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1743971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)