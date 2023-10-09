The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Appointment of New Director

9 October 2023

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Hamish Baillie as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2023.

Mr Baillie is a non-executive director of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc. His executive career was spent at Ruffer LLP, which he joined in 2002, becoming a partner in 2006. Between 2011 and 2022 he was the Lead Manager of Ruffer Investment Company Ltd. He founded and managed the Edinburgh office of Ruffer and held firm-wide responsibilities in relation to portfolio management and investor communications. He was a member of the firm's UK Wealth Leadership Team and a director of Ruffer (Channel Islands) Limited. He retired from Ruffer with effect from 3 October 2022.

The Chairman of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, Roger Yates, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Hamish Baillie to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed a Director with such extensive experience and expertise both in managing an investment trust and as a non-executive director. Hamish's skillset complements the experience and skills of the rest of the Board and we look forward to working together."

Mr Baillie has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee, and Nominations Committee with effect from 1 November 2023. His appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2024.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

