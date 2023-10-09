DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6138 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15887062 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 276676 EQS News ID: 1744063 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 09, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)