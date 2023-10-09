GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility records first month ever with a positive group net profit as a result of its strategic plan

Company Announcement no. 130 - 2023

Copenhagen, October 9th, 2023

GreenMobility records first month ever with a positive group net profit as a result of its strategic plan

GreenMobility continues its announced strategy of bringing the group to a profitable level as quickly as possible and is seeing results of the actions implemented with the group's first ever profitable month in September 2023.

The strategic focus includes cost cutting and activating its balance sheet by realizing gains on cars and adjusting the fleet composition going forward for electric vehicles that carries a lower holding cost but can realize a similar or higher revenue as today.

As a result of these strategic actions, GreenMobility realized a group profit of approximately DKK 0.5 million in September. The positive result is a combination of improved operation and active utilization of the balance sheet, including sale of cars.

GreenMobility will publish its Q3 Trading Update on Thursday 12 October. At 13:00 CET the same day, CFO Anders Wall will present the report and with an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up via link:

https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-q3-2023-trading-report

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

Jan Helleskov Head of Communications & PR, +45 31 10 14 08: jhe@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 250,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.