Montag, 09.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
09.10.2023 | 10:12
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 9 October 2023

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for September 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

https://bit.ly/46IDJMQ

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


© 2023 PR Newswire
