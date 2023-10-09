Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILLIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILLIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2023 | 10:34
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agillic A/S: Agillic announces the appointment of Martin Lindboe as its new Chief Technology Officer

Agillic reinforces its best-of-breed platform commitment, welcoming Martin Lindboe as CTO. With a distinguished career spanning software development, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership, Martin Lindboe is well-positioned to drive innovation and ensure Agillic's continued focus as a growth engine for its clients.

As Agillic looks ahead, Martin's strategic priorities will include shaping the company's strategic feature roadmap and innovation within the Research and Development department. In his own words, Martin Lindboe shared, "I see Agillic as an organisation with a strong and open culture, uniquely poised to make a difference in the market. As CTO, my first order of business is to learn about the people, the product, and the needs of clients, and I'm eager to get started."

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic, added, "I'm pleased to extend a warm and wholehearted welcome to Martin, who officially commenced his role as of 2 October 2023. This is an important milestone in our organisation's journey. We have strategically brought aboard a highly accomplished and capable leader who will be pivotal in driving forward our technology strategy and innovation capabilities, propelling us towards the realisation of our technological goals. I have every confidence that Martin will take a central role in spearheading our technology strategy and make substantial contributions to the ongoing readiness of our platform."

Martin Lindboe brings a profound technical background in product development and SaaS solutions, as well as previous experience from Agillic's partner ecosystem. His experience and leadership will play a crucial role in driving Agillic's continued growth and innovation in the marketing automation and customer engagement industry.

For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com


About Agillic A/S
Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.
Agillic A/S - Masnedøgade 22 - 2100 Copenhagen - Denmark - www.agillic.com


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.