BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) manager Stefan Gries seeks high-quality growth stocks that he can hold for the long term. The manager prides himself on being an 'investor in businesses, not a trader in shares' and stresses that his selective approach of focusing on the best businesses that are based in Europe means that investors do not need to have a positive view on the European economy to consider the trust. BRGE has a solid five- and 10-year record of outperformance versus the Europe ex-UK market, despite a difficult period in 2022 when growth stocks came under pressure in a rising interest rate environment. The trust also ranks favourably versus the averages of its peers in the AIC Europe sector over the last one, three, five and 10 years.

