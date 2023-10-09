Japanese scientists have designed a cooling system that reduces the solar panel operating temperature the air inlet of the module. It consists of a dew-point evaporative cooler that supplies the near-saturation air to wet air channels that are attached to the back of a PV panel.A group of scientists led by Japan's Kyushu University has developed a new technique based on dew-point evaporative cooling (DPEC) to reduce the operating temperatures of photovoltaic panels. DPEC is a heat and mass transfer technique that has been broadly used for energy conservation in several industrial sectors to date. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...