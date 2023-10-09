

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's economy contracted in August due to subdued household spending and exports, data published by Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Gross domestic product posted a contraction of 0.2 percent on month in August, in contrast to the 0.3 percent expansion in July.



The Mainland Norway also shrank 0.2 percent in August, offsetting the 0.2 percent expansion seen in July.



Reflecting a decline in car purchases, household consumption dropped 0.1 percent, while government expenditure advanced 0.6 percent. Gross fixed capital formation expanded 0.8 percent, reversing a fall of 6.9 percent in July.



Exports and imports decreased 2.7 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



The rolling three-month growth showed moderate growth for GDP Mainland-Norway of 0.2 percent in June to August from the previous three months.



