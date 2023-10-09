Amber Book Introduces New ARE 5.0 Score Report Calculator

BLACKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Amber Book, a leader in online architecture licensure exam prep, today announced the release of the Amber Book Score Report Calculator, an interactive tool that provides aspiring architects attempting to pass the ARE 5.0® greater insight into how they performed on the exam. The Calculator boasts an easy-to-use interface that helps candidates break down their score report and identify content areas that need improvement, increasing their likelihood of success on subsequent attempts.

Administered by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), the ARE is the recognized knowledge and skills assessment for candidates seeking a license to practice architecture in the United States.

About the Amber Book Score Report Calculator:

Based on ARE 5.0 attempt results, the Amber Book Score Report Calculator provides candidates with an actionable feedback summary to help them understand where to spend their time studying, enabling them to chart a course of study for follow-up attempts.

The Calculator helps candidates understand how close they were to passing by estimating how many additional questions they need to answer correctly in order to receive a passing score, setting expectations for the next attempt and boosting their confidence in the process.

The Amber Book Score Report Calculator is available to all ARE 5.0 candidates.

All ARE 5.0 candidates using the Amber Book Score Report Calculator can access Amber Book experts to assist with study strategy.

Key Quote:

Michael Ermann, Founder, Amber Book

"We understand that score reports present challenges for ARE candidates. They are often confused about the passing threshold, how to move forward with further study, and, on a basic level, how to read the overall report, to name a few. With our focus on getting every architect licensed, the score report calculator enables candidates to better grasp where their gaps exist when testing and hone in on the most important areas for study, increasing their chances of passing on the next attempt."

About Amber Book

Amber Book empowers architects through every stage of their post-undergraduate architecture career - from licensing preparation to deep skilling. Committed to getting every architect licensed, Amber Book delivers what architectural learning practitioners value most: a flexible learning model, visually engaging and interactive content, and up-to-date study materials. Amber Book has enrolled 39,000+ emerging professionals and signed up 700+ firms with an average ARE 5.0 pass rate of 80 percent. For more information, visit AmberBook.com. Amber Book is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at careercertified.com.

