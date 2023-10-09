Located near Nairobi, the project consists of a 150 kW solar array, a 50 kW crossflow turbine and a 240 KWh storage facility. SolarNow director director and CFO Ernst Vriesendorp told pv magazine that despite the project's humble size, it has 'large' benefits.Belgian-based hydropower company Hydrobox and Kenya-based C&I solar company SolarNow last week commissioned a hybrid solar-hydro plant in Gitwamba, rural Nairobi. Located near the town of Baricha, Kirinyaga County - and on the premises of a formerly abandoned hydro project - the 1,200 m2 mini-grid facility is in close proximity to the ...

