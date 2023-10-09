TSUNESS Co., Ltd.: TSUN Celebrates Landmark Achievement: Gen3 Microinverters Pass Newest EMC Test

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TSUN, a global leader in solar energy solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement in the solar sector. TSUN's Gen3 microinverters have successfully passed the rigorous new EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility) test in accordance with the standard EN 62920:2017, setting a remarkable industry milestone.

The testing was conducted at the VDE* laboratory located in Germany, known for its adherence to the highest German standards of quality and precision. The VDE Institute's testing and certification endeavors are widely recognized internationally. It performs EMC and radio tests based on international directives, standards, and laws. Its testing laboratory is accredited according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025 and is a recognized testing laboratory (CBTL) in the IECEE's international certification system (CB system). This reinforces TSUN's dedication to meeting and surpassing industry benchmarks.

* Verband der Elektrotechnik Elektronik Informationstechnik e. V.

Traditionally, electrical products undergo comprehensive testing to ensure they are safe, perform well, and do not affect other devices or create unauthorized disturbances to the grid system during operation.

TSUN's microinverters have not only met but exceeded these stringent requirements. Following these first positive results, TSUN decided to apply for the VDE EMC certification for its microinverters starting with the Gen3 series. This certification consists of testing the products but also certifying the factory during an initial visit followed by yearly controls of the manufacturing processes on the production site.

After having passed the initial assessment, TSUN will become one of the first microinverter producers in the world to get the EMC certification according to EN 62920:2017 and will be allowed to use the EMC VDE mark on those products.

Gen3 microinverters are also used in TSUN's balcony solar systems. VDE CEO Ansgar Hinz declared: "Balcony power plants are very popular with consumers because they can actively participate in the energy transition by using them. We as VDE want to support this. For this reason, it is important to us that the new devices are safe for the user. Who if not us can guarantee this? The VDE has stood for protection and safety in electrical engineering for more than 130 years."

By achieving success in this test, TSUN has become the first brand in worldwide to meet this new standard, positioning itself at the forefront of EMC compliance.

