

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), a specialty consumer electronics retailer, announced on Monday that it will sell continuous glucose monitoring systems to patients with a prescription.



Best Buy will sell the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System to eligible customers through their website where they will be redirected to a new platform, Wellness.BestBuyHealth.com to complete the process.



Once the machines are available customers can get them directly delivered to their houses by finding it on the website BestBuy.com, where they will be redirected to Wellness.BestBuyHealth.com to determine the eligibility.



When approved the prescription will be processed by HealthDyne, a pharmacy tech provider and the device will be home delivered.



'Although not available at launch, our goal is to soon allow those with an existing CGM prescription from their own physician to be able to upload that prescription into their profile and have the device sent to them. We will not be able to accept insurance payment for CGM systems at launch; customers with HSA/FSA/HRA funds may be able to be reimbursed for their purchase,' the company said in a statement.



