GFT appoints Priya Lakshmi as Chief Revenue Officer

Priya Lakshmi joins from AWS to expand GFT's market offering and strengthen key partnerships.

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 87% of organisations claiming digitalisation is now a key company priority, digital transformation continues to drive many businesses in the UK and beyond.

Global digital transformation company GFT has appointed Priya Lakshmi as its new Chief Revenue Officer in the UK. With an impressive track record of driving revenue growth in the technology and consulting industry across financial services customers, Priya is set to lead the company's expansion and strategic initiatives in the UK.

Joining from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she held the role of Senior Manager for World-Wide Professional Services, Priya was responsible for the team that led large transformation deals across all geographies and industries.

Commenting on her new role, Priya said: "The pace of digital transformation across the banking, asset management and insurance industries over the past decade has been hugely impressive. I'm looking forward to helping our clients embark on this journey with confidence by leveraging our deep expertise and strong collaboration across our partnerships."

Carlton Hopper, UK Managing Director at GFT, added: "I am excited to have Priya join our leadership team. Cloud technology is no longer a nice-to-have for business, it's become imperative to their growth. Priya brings a wealth of experience, having previously worked in senior leadership positions at several prominent technology and consulting firms. Her expertise in revenue strategy, sales and business development will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth targets.

As part of GFT's management team, Priya will be focused on continuing the digital transformation company's impressive growth, which reported a 10% headcount increase in the first half of this year, by tailoring its services and products to the business' growing list of clients.

