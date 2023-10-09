Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) ("Cresco" or "Company"), the industry leader in branded cannabis products with a portfolio of America's most popular brands and the operator of Sunnyside dispensaries, today announced the launch of its Good News brand in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Good News' first product, Sweet Troches (troh-kees), is a sublingual form offered in six flavors with 10mg THC. It is now available to purchase at all Sunnyside locations and other dispensaries in the state.

"We've demonstrated repeatedly our ability to build our core brands and core products in new markets to meet market conditions, while also maintaining our strong number-one share positions," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO Co-founder of Cresco Labs. "Our branded portfolio is holding strong with the top share position in Pennsylvania. We have many targeted strategies in place to continue to grow our share in the state, such as launching smart innovations like Sweet Troches from Good News. So far, we've seen a strong reception from patients and caregivers for our Wonder Wellness Co. Mini Troches, and we're pleased to offer more dosing options from our Good News brand."

Sweet Troches from Good News is a line of simple, easy-to-use medical marijuana products intended to be dissolved in the mouth. They're made with distillate oil and live sand with a white rice flour coating. Patients and caregivers can try one of six flavors: Watermelon, White Grape, Berry, Orange, Peach and Black Cherry. Each Sweet Troche from Good News has 10mg THC per dose.

In April, Cresco Labs introduced its first Troche from its Wonder Wellness Co. brand. Called Mini Troches, these are offered in Relax, Shine and Sleep cannabinoid effects in low dose formulations with approachable flavors and botanical extracts.

