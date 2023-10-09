Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix's EdisonFuture Launches Renewable Solutions for Green Hydrogen Production & Appoints Head of R&D

Addition of PEM electrolyzer and fuel cell product lines advances the shift towards sustainable energy, facilitating transition to carbon-neutral society

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq:PEV) ("Company" or "Phoenix"), a leading electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced that its EdisonFuture subsidiary has launched new Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) solutions for green hydrogen products and production. The product launch supports the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy and the transition to a carbon-neutral society. Meanwhile, Dr. Bo Yang was appointed Head of Research & Development for the hydrogen business and will lead the R&D team committed to delivering more efficient renewable energy solutions and products.

The Company's PEM electrolyzers provide hydrogen production capabilities spanning from 60 to 250 Nm3/h, boasting a purity level of 99.999%. We believe these robust and long-lasting products are also equipped with exceptional stability and reliability. They are expected to seamlessly integrate with renewable energy sources, delivering clean hydrogen to customers, while significantly reducing their carbon footprint. The 110KW and 200KW PEM fuel cell products are expected to be a fit for Phoenix's future heavy-duty, high-power application scenarios. We believe the long life, high efficiency fuel cell generators will help customers gain access to green hydrogen with an environmental footprint significantly lower than fossil-based fuels.

"We are pleased to launch our new electrolyzer solutions and extend the reach of clean, renewable energy. Hydrogen is a key component in the transition to a carbon-free society, and we believe these technologies will make an important contribution to this effort," said Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Motorcars. "We are currently in the site selection process for a U.S. manufacturing facility for our new line of electrolysis products and look forward to continuing our commitment to creating a more sustainable future. The introduction of our new line of U.S.-made electrolysis solutions strategically positions us to capitalize on the expanding hydrogen market. We look forward to providing updates in the coming months on this exciting addition to our diverse and expansive range of renewable energy solutions."

Dr. Bo Yang brings two decades of experience in researching, developing and promoting clean energy technologies and products. His expertise includes a deep understanding of the practical applications of these technologies. Dr. Yang's most recent role was Vice President of Fuel Cell Business at Phoenix Motorcars, where he spearheaded the company's hydrogen initiatives, including research and development of fuel cell and electrolyzer technologies and products. Prior to joining Phoenix Motorcars, Dr. Yang held the position of Air Resources Engineer at the California Air Resources Board. In this capacity, he actively contributed to various projects focused on the regulation and deployment of zero-emission technologies.

Previously, Dr. Yang was a Senior Product and Process Engineer at Altergy Systems, where he served as a member of the Research and Development team. In this position, he played a crucial role in the development of fuel cell stacks and integrated systems tailored for backup power applications. In the early stages of his career, Dr. Yang served as a Research Scientist/Director at Hoku Scientific, where he led efforts in developing key components and unitized membrane electrode assembly products for diverse fuel cell applications. Dr. Yang earned his Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

"We are excited to appoint Dr. Yang to lead our R&D team," said Mr. Peng continued. "His wealth of experience should prove invaluable as we seek to improve our renewable energy solutions for green hydrogen production and introduce new products to the market."

