Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Helps Accelerate Customers' Hybrid Cloud Strategy with Oracle Database@Azure

Following Microsoft and Oracle's expanded partnership to deliver Oracle database services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Microsoft Azure, Amdocs enables migration of Amdocs classic applications to Azure

Customers will be able to integrate their Amdocs classic applications with the Amdocs Customer Engagement Platform and other new solutions in the Amdocs portfolio

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that following Microsoft and Oracle's expanded partnership to deliver Oracle database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in Microsoft Azure data centers with Oracle Database@Azure, service providers will now have the option to migrate their Amdocs classic applications to Azure or OCI, based on the service provider need or choice.

This development will further empower service providers to integrate their Amdocs classic applications with the latest solutions in the Amdocs portfolio, including the new Amdocs Customer Engagement Platform recently announced by Microsoft and Amdocs. This platform brings together Amdocs' end-to-end set of solutions, from customer experience to monetization products to network automation, with the capabilities of the Oracle and Microsoft Clouds. This collaboration provides service providers with a unique pre-integrated and telco-verticalized solution that offers a seamless customer experience.

"We are excited about the flexibility that we are bringing to our customers by leveraging Oracle Database@Azure, while delivering on the industry's scalability and performance requirements. This collaboration opens a new world of opportunities for service providers to accelerate their hybrid cloud journeys and provide unparalleled resiliency for their Amdocs mission-critical platforms and data on the cloud, leveraging both Microsoft Azure and Oracle to achieve their strategic goals," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our mission at Amdocs is to take the communications industry to the cloud. This collaboration allows our customers to leverage existing investments while embarking on a seamless transformation journey, enabling them to take advantage of our latest CES portfolio powered by amAIz, our generative AI platform. We look forward to working with Microsoft and Oracle in accelerating our customers' cloud journeys."

"At Microsoft, we recognize customers need the flexibility to choose the technology that best serves their unique needs," said Brett Tanzer, Vice President, Azure Product Management at Microsoft. "Oracle Database@Azure gives partners like Amdocs an ideal platform to help customers advance their business transformation by harnessing the power of data in the Microsoft Cloud."

