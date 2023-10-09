India's Loom Solar has developed an Internet of Things (IoT)-based, all-in-one energy storage solution for homes and businesses, featuring lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.From pv magazine India Loom Solar showcased its Atlanta series of all-in-one energy storage solutions for homes and businesses at the recent REI Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India. The systems are designed for commercial and residential applications. The systems are based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. These are available in energy storage capacities of 5 kWh and 10 kWh, with MPPT-based high-frequency solar inverter ...

