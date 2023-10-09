The "Patient Temperature Monitoring Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Patient Temperature Monitoring, estimated at US$5.8 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, projected to attain a revised size of US$12.2 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.
Within the report's analysis, Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices are projected to record an impressive 11.1% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$8.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices segment is estimated at 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
U.S. Market Estimated at $1.8 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
In the U.S., the Patient Temperature Monitoring market is estimated at US$1.8 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 7.6% and 8.3%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 9%.
Key Competitors in the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market
The report identifies key competitors in the Patient Temperature Monitoring market, including American Diagnostic Corporation, Actherm, Inc., Asia Connection Co., Ltd., American Thermal Instruments, Amico Corporation, Abronn FZE, AME WORLDWIDE, AViTA Corporation, B.Well Swiss AG, Babybelle Asia Ltd., Beaba UK Ltd., AndesFit System Limited, 3J'SHealthcare Group, LLC, Alicn Medical(Shenzhen),Inc., Beybi Plastik Fabrikasi Sanayi AS, and many others.
What's New in the Report?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment.
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor market shares.
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies.
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform.
- Complimentary updates for one year.
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts featuring insights from CEOs, domain experts, and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements, and event keynotes.
- Growing Awareness About Importance of Continuous Temperature Monitoring in Patient Management
- Increasing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices
- Growth in Number of Blood Transfusion Procedures Drive Patient Temperature Monitoring Market
- Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Medical Thermometers
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017
- Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Need for Patient Temperature Monitoring
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019
- Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities
- Increasing Paediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers
- Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 2020P)
- High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand for Temperature Monitoring in Neonatal Intensive Care Units
- Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country Total Preterm Births
- Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E
- Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Patient Temperature Monitoring Market
- Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)
- Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) (in %)
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
- Smart Thermometers A Fast Evolving Market
- Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots
- Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting
- Wireless Thermometers Viable Solution for Undisturbed Temperature Monitoring
- Nanoscale Thermometer The Next Frontier in Technology Advancement
- Wearable Thermometers An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates
- No-Fuss Infant Thermometers An Expanding Market
- Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market
- Technological Advancements and Innovations
- Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support Fight against COVID-19
- Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening
- Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in Recent Years
- CWD Innovations Introduces a Wearable Device to Monitor Patient Temperature
- Masimo Introduces a Wearable for Monitoring Temperature Regularly
- Identiv Designs an NFC-Enabled Body Temperature Measurement Patch
- Wireless Temperature Monitoring Patch
- Melexis NV Identifies a Unique Approach to Measure Body Temperature
