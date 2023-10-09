Stock Day Media: ShiftPixy Discusses Revolutionary Employment Platform for The Rapidly Growing Gig Economy with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq:PIXY) ("ShiftPixy" or the "Company"), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy. Co-Founder and CEO of the Company, Scott Absher, joined Stock Day host Matthew Dunehoo.

Dunehoo began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Absher elaborated on the technology available for the part-time employment industry, including workers compensation insurance and time management. "We set out to take everything that we knew about managing human capital and develop and deliver it on a very mobilized platform," shared Absher. "It was obvious that all of the emerging new gig platforms had actually created an excessive amount of turnover," he explained. "We developed the ShiftPixy platform to re-engage and reconnect with the new

workforce, while also making it easier for brick and mortars to create opportunities between the two."

"How are you getting the word out to brick and mortar businesses about this product?", asked Absher. "The legacy part of our business was focused on restaurant operators, so we directly marketed with franchisees of all of the major brands," said Absher. "We have also spent a lot of time working with industrial staffing companies, medical staffing companies, and technology staffing companies," he shared. "We are now looking at acquiring several of these companies to create our own national footprint."

The conversation then turned to the Company's recent announcements regarding AI integration for the ShiftPixy platform. "AI has been in our tech stack since 2017," said Absher. "Our first use for AI was in the onboarding process," he explained, adding that the ShiftPixy platform allows new employees to complete the onboarding process quickly and more efficiently. "We power this technology with IBM's Watson."

Absher then elaborated on additional AI applications for the ShiftPixy platform. "We decided to take the Instant Interview approach to allow people to use their smartphones and run through a video selfie where they answer five to six questions to be passed on to the hiring manager," continued Absher. "All of the processes that would normally be done manually by a group of recruiters or staff members are now all being done through AI."

"AI can be used to accelerate processes, accelerate engagement, thrill customers, and better engage employees, and I believe we are on one of those transformation horizons here with that technology," said Absher.

Dunehoo then asked about a recent announcement detailing the Company's reverse split effective date delay. "We have been in the process of conducting a reverse stock split as we recapitalize the company," said Absher. "I have never sold a share of the company, however I have donated my shares a couple of times to charity," said Absher, adding that he recently donated shares to satisfy the Company's outstanding shares issue. "A couple of the charities were slow to move the stock, so Nasdaq asked us to bump our reverse stock out a couple of weeks."

"Are there any forthcoming, noteworthy catalysts?", asked Dunehoo. "We have been so immersed in the industrial human capital space," said Absher. "We have three Letters of Intent with companies that are moving towards definitive agreements and we are wrapping up financial diligence on those," he explained. "We have also been busy putting together an extremely large debt facility that will allow us to acquire these companies," he added. "The plan is to start and close our first one in October, which will put us on pace to close one deal per month through 2024."

To close the interview, Absher encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming interviews as they continue to expand in their revolutionary employment platform.

