PR Newswire
09.10.2023 | 14:42
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jing'an Landscaping & City Appearance Administrative Bureau: 7th Jing'an Int'l Sculpture Project kicks off to enliven 15-minute community life circle in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project (JISP), an influential sculpture art event in Shanghai and China, kicked off at the Jing'an Sculpture Park of Shanghai's Jing'an district on September 20.

The event, scheduled to last for over three months from September 20 to December 31 this year, sets one main zone and nine sub-zones for exhibition of sculpture works from artists at home and abroad, which will help to build the 15-minute community life circle in Jing'an district, according to Jing'an Landscaping & City Appearance Administrative Bureau.

Located in Jing'an Sculpture Park, the main exhibition zone is open to visitors all day long during the exhibition period. The nine sub-zones are situated in commercial circles, green lands around certain buildings, communities, parks and schools to extensively integrate with local people's life.

Organizing at the same time diversified thematic activities such as thematic paintings collection among the youth, photography competition, art stations and art workshops, the JISP of this year brings not only works from sculpture masters to citizens of Shanghai, but also chances for local people to participate in construction of a park city and the public art in the metropolis.

In general, the event pools and exhibits 42 sculpture works of 28 artists from 16 countries around the world including Germany, France and Spain.

Since 2010, the JISP has been hosted as a biennial event and a typical representative of Shanghai's city history and culture deeply rooted in Jing'an district, and has become a widely-known public art and culture brand in Shanghai.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/7th-jingan-intl-sculpture-project-kicks-off-to-enliven-15-minute-community-life-circle-in-shanghai-301950804.html

