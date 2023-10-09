Great Wall Motor Company Limited: Middle East Adventure: GWM TANK 500 Sets New Performance Standards

BAODING, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the GWM TANK 500 underwent a series of rigorous performance trials across the Middle East, spanning urban landscapes, deserts, and mountainous terrains, perching on the edge of the world area. The audacious escapades of the GWM TANK 500 in the untamed Middle Eastern desert have captured the attention of local markets and media alike.

It is well know the beaches in Dubai, the deserts of Jeddah, and the mountainous terrain near Riyadh, including the famous 'Edge of the World,' offer complex and ever-changing landscapes that serve as ideal natural testing grounds for challenging a vehicle's off-road capabilities. To meet these demands, the GWM TANK 500 is equipped with a specially designed 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine and a longitudinal 9-speed automatic transmission, delivering an impressive 265 kW of rated power and a maximum torque of 500 N·m.

In terms of driving control, the GWM TANK 500 adopts intelligent four-wheel drive design to provide a thrilling driving experience. It can be effortlessly switched between city and wilderness, allowing drivers to conquer any terrain with confidence.

Safety is paramount in high-performance pursuits, and the GWM TANK 500 features a non-load-bearing body structure capable of withstanding substantial impacts. This reinforced structure provides peace of mind and a heightened sense of security. The vehicle boasts an array of active safety features, showcasing over 20 advanced safety technologies. These features not only enhance driver protection but also elevate stability and reassurance, offering up to L2-level intelligent driving assistance.

As a global off-road stronghold, the Middle East is making it an ideal arena for performance vehicles. The arrival of the GWM TANK 500 provides a platform for Middle Eastern elites to display their economic strength and individuality. Its product characteristics have been aligned seamlessly with the local demand for SUVs and combined striking aesthetics and formidable performance.

With its imposing front grille, large brand emblem, segmented headlamp assembly and rugged off-road capabilities, the GWM TANK 500 has quickly become a favourite of the Middle Eastern automotive market.

Since its introduction in the Middle East, the GWM TANK 500 has garnered enthusiastic reviews from influential local media, lauding its grand looks, smooth driving experience, and intelligent off-road configuration.

Presently, GWM is showcasing the impressive performance of its vehicles through a series of off-road tests in diverse terrains across the Middle East. The results of these tests will be gradually unveiled via GWM's official platforms and major social media networks. Off-road enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned and witness the fearless explorations of the GWM TANK 500.

