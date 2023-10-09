Mowi Consumer Products of America Celebrates National Seafood Month

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Mowi Consumer Products of America subsidiary of the global Norwegian salmon producer Mowi, is marking National Seafood Month with exciting initiatives aimed at providing consumers access and educational content about the seafood that they eat.

Honey-Miso Air Fryer Salmon with Broccoli and Potatoes made with Mowi Individual Single 6oz Atlantic Salmon Portions by Celebrity Chef George Duran

In celebration of National Seafood Month, Mowi is offering an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at sustainable seafood production, blending education with transparency on how salmon is prepared and processed. This endeavor sees the opening of Mowi's 100,000 sq ft Miami processing facility to elite content creators specializing in Food, Health, Science, and Fitness. Joe Fidalgo, Mowi CP of Americas - Managing Director, emphasized the importance of transparency in connecting consumers to the brand's rigorous standards and innovative processing techniques.

"This initiative is an opportunity for a transparent glimpse into our sea-to-fork process. We're showcasing not just our products but the passion and technology that underpin our operations. Through the eyes of recognized names, we want to show them the passion of our people, the quality of our product, and the sea-to-fork," said Joe Fidalgo.

The education narrative is further enriched by Mowi's collaboration with Celebrity Chef George Duran, the star of the YouTube edutainment series "How is it Made - Seafood." Diana Dumet, Mowi CP of Americas - Marketing Director, spoke highly of the collaboration with Chef Duran. "Our partnership, rooted in education and quality, provides a platform for U.S. consumers to gain in-depth knowledge about the seafood they consume, ensuring informed choices," she noted.

In conjunction with these educational efforts, Mowi is elevating the seafood landscape this National Seafood Month with a spotlight on its latest innovation - the Individual Single 6oz Atlantic Salmon Portions. Endorsed by Chef Duran and available at select retailers at a promotional price, these portions exemplify both quality and convenience. Each meticulously crafted portion, available in both plain and pre-seasoned varieties, encapsulates Mowi's unwavering commitment to offering exquisite, ready-to-cook seafood experiences tailored for individual servings and quick culinary delights.

Embedded in Mowi's rich tapestry of offerings, which includes an array of pre-packed fresh salmon, smoked varieties, and convenient coated frozen options, the new 6oz portions stand as a testament to the brand's innovation and adaptability. Explore the versatility and delectable taste of these single portions and immerse in a world where quality meets convenience through inspired recipes available at Mowi Salmon US: https://mowisalmon.us.

National Seafood Month sees Mowi amplifying the dialogue around seafood convenience and culinary innovation. By opening its doors for a behind-the-scenes look and introducing the meticulously crafted Individual Single 6oz Atlantic Salmon Portions, Mowi is democratizing access to premium seafood. Alongside, the enlightening "Decoding Seafood" podcast series further illuminates the intricate world of seafood. These initiatives underscore Mowi's unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and consumer education, cementing its role as a leader in the seafood industry and a champion of informed seafood consumption.

To get you started on a Salmon Journey - try this exciting new recipe from Chef George Duran:

by George Duran

Ingredients:

2 6-oz. Mowi salmon filets

3 Tblsp. white miso paste

3 Tblsp. honey

1 C. fingerling potatoes, washed and cut into small pieces

6-oz. broccoli, cut into bite size pieces

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Dried herbs like thyme

Directions:

Remove salmon filets from packaging and dry thoroughly with a paper towel.

Mix miso paste and honey in a small bowl and brush liberally on top of salmon, reserving extra mixture for later.

Toss potatoes and broccoli in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Season with dried herbs, if desired.

Working in batches or if your air fryer is large enough, air fry salmon, broccoli and potatoes together for 10-12 minutes at 400F., until salmon is cooked to your liking.

Serve salmon with potatoes and broccoli and drizzle the remaining honey-miso mixture throughout.

Serves 2

