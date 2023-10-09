BOWLING GREEN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / This Halloween, the renowned international pet food brand Vitakraft® is inviting pets and their parents to join the "Trick & Treat Halloween Costume Contest." In a move to encompass the diverse array of pets cherished in homes everywhere, the contest welcomes cats, dogs, and small animals, such as rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters, as well as birds, such as parrots, canaries, love birds, and many more.





Vitakraft® Announces 'The Trick & Treat Halloween Costume Contest' for Pets

This Halloween, the renowned international pet food brand Vitakraft® is inviting pets and their parents to join the "Trick & Treat Halloween Costume Contest."





Participation has been made effortless. Pet parents need only to post a photo or video of their costumed pet on social media and tag Vitakraft to enter. It's an opportunity for all pets to shine.

Get inspired with this video entry example: a Halloween adventure with the feline duo Kona & Kai!

Meet these requirements by October 27, and you could be one of the 20 lucky winners to receive a basket brimming with $100 worth of treats!

In the mix of this delightful contest, safety and enjoyment are prioritized. As part of the contest's interactive nature, Molly DeVoss, a Certified Feline Training & Behavior Specialist, will share tips to ensure pets are safe and comfortable. For example, for cats, "During Halloween, there are frequent door openings as trick-or-treaters come and go. Make sure your cat doesn't slip out by accident. If you don't confine your cat to a safe room, consider using a baby gate at the front door."

The "Trick & Treat Halloween Costume Contest" underscores Vitakraft's commitment to all pets in the family. "Every pet, from playful puppies and kittens to chirpy birds and cuddly small animals, is part of the Vitakraft family. This contest is a delightful testament to the variety of pets we cater to with our extensive product range," Miquel Gonzalez, Chief Marketing Officer at Vitakraft, explained.

To coincide with the Halloween festivity, Vitakraft is also unveiling the "Monster Value Pack Lick 'n' Lap Snack," a delightful addition for the feline members of the family, just in time for Halloween.

To learn more about Vitakraft products, visit www.vitakraft.us.

