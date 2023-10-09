Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2023) - XIX International trade management consulting firm led by partners, Swapnadip Roy and Paulius Stankevicius, is getting engaged in ESG project development and consulting under the COP28 mission in the United Arab Emirates.





As international trade progresses, carbon credits are taking big role in global markets. "Countries in GCC and Africa, where physical trade business is actively engaged with emissions, participating in ESG project developments and consulting is the right corporate path for XIX International," says Partner, Swapnadip Roy.

XIX International consults trading companies and international buyers for various commodities and with ESG being a global trend, XIX International is taking a lead forward as one of the consulting firms to enhance more sustainable business environment in global markets.

XIX International is currently operating in the Middle East and is set to open operations in Asia, US, Europe in 2024. XIX International mission is to be involved in building sustainability in a new ecologically governed business environment.

XIX International puts their success of unique value proposition toward ability to provide micro-process management solutions to buyers and sellers which is the ultimate edge of business offering. XIX International helps clients to negotiate trade deals and possibly increase revenue in global business.

About XIX International

XIX International is a trade management firm that helps buyers and sellers to find reasonable agreement, through professional negotiation process, to agree on trade deals. XIX International provides guidance and advice on trade matters for both sellers and buyers.

