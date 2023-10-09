Mitsubishi has conducted short-term validation tests of its 5.5 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzers in Norway and long-term validation tests in Japan. It plans to incorporate the design of these two single-stack pressurized alkaline electrolyzers into a US project. Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has started the validation process for two 5.5 MW electrolyzers at the Herøya Industrial Park in Norway and the Takasago Hydrogen Park in Japan. The Norwegian electrolyzer has completed a short-term validation, including a 96-hour baseload run. The Japanese one is undergoing ...

