Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Earns Spot on The Axial Advisor 100 List

Trusted Boutique Investment Bank Recognized for Volume of Quality Deals, Process Effectiveness

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce its inclusion in The Axial Advisor 100 List, which identifies, verifies and acknowledges the most highly regarded lower middle market sell-side M&A advisors.

Boxwood Partners has established a solid reputation as a premier advisor for middle market clients in franchising, food and beverage, home and commercial services, health and wellness, business services and industrial products & services industry. Known for its deep experience with entrepreneur and family-owned businesses, Boxwood also completed multiple buyside and sell side transactions for private equity clients.

"We are honored to be included in such a thoughtfully researched list," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners. "Last year, we closed multiple deals totaling $3.6 billion transaction value, and we've seen momentum continue across all our core sectors this year. It's validating to have our team's hard work on behalf of our clients recognized by Axial."

The Axial Advisor 100, inspired by Institutional Investor's "All America Research Providers", enables any lower middle market M&A advisor and their firm to earn recognition based on the quality and frequency of the votes they receive from the Axial buyside membership. In the making of this list, the Axial buyside membership were surveyed regarding whom they trust and respect most across three categories: individual deal quality, overall deal volume, and process effectiveness.

As a trusted advisor, Boxwood Partners collaborates with world-class companies, offering their clients thoughtful, straightforward, and strategic advice. Boxwood has both direct transaction and operating experience in a variety of sectors, including: technology (specifically media, information, and lead generation related businesses), franchising, business services, consumer products, light manufacturing, real estate, financial services, value-added distribution, and retail.

The Axial Advisor 100 accommodates lower middle market investment banks of all sizes, industry specializations, and geographies. Axial's deal-sourcing and deal marketing tools are used to facilitate the discovery and execution of transactions that meet its criteria for geography, revenue, EBITDA, transaction types and industry verticals.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

