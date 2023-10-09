UFODrive: UFOFLEET, the First Fleet Management Platform to Make the Transition From ICE to Electric Easy, Launches Today

Leveraging 30 million miles of EV experiences and partnerships with early adopters, UFOFLEET makes electric easy.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / UFODRIVE, the pioneers in electric vehicle rental with 40 EV hubs worldwide, today announced the commercialisation of their EV native fleet management platform - UFOFLEET. Built for electric vehicles and honed over 5 years, UFOFLEET is the only solution that allows fleets to manage EV drivers, vehicles, energy, and operations in one easy to use solution.









By 2030 more than 15 countries will stop selling ICE vehicles, every major vehicle manufacturer will be selling more than 75% EVs and rideshare companies will be 100% electric. There has never been an industry shift at such speed with customer, corporate and government targets all united. Moving from ICE to EV is great for the planet, but hard for fleet managers.

"Breaking 100 years of ICE technology and infrastructure with complex new vehicles and non-liquid fuel is hard," said Edmund Read, Chief Commercial Officer. "Like traditional vehicle manufacturers, most of the companies that support fleets have been caught napping and are not prepared. To make it harder, EVs and EV infrastructure are in their infancy with standards and regulations still evolving."

UFODRIVE has been solving these unique problems for 5 years across Europe and the United States, deploying UFOFLEET technology in its own rental business, as well as in partnership with major fleet-based companies across rental, ridesharing, delivery, and more. The UFOFLEET platform makes electric easy and has proven advanced vehicle and energy platforms can be significantly more efficient, profitable and engaging for the drivers.

"We beat traditional ICE car rental with 2x the margins and the highest driver ratings in the world," said Aidan McClean, co-founder and CEO. "We're seeing the same results in rideshare, last mile and commercial fleets. Moving to an electric fleet is like moving from a feature phone to an iPhone. It's not just easier, it's a huge leap forward. Most of our customers migrate their ICE vehicles to our platform during transition - that's when you can really see the difference in performance."

UFOFLEET customers are leading the charge to electrification. Hertz has ordered more than 300,000 electric vehicles, Uber aims for zero-emissions fleet in the US, Canada, & Europe by 2030, and Amazon plans to have 100,000 electric delivery vans in their fleet by 2030.

What used to require multiple tools for fleet management can now be done in one modern platform. With UFOFLEET, a fleet can manage driver profiles, vehicle access, energy distribution and monitoring, maintenance and cleaning, safety, contracts, insurance, reporting and more in one solution.

"Better software means a more efficient and effective electric fleet, and the net result is cost savings, higher utilization, a better experience for drivers and, of course, a massive move to zero emissions," McClean added. "We have the pleasure of working with some of the real innovators, like Hertz, and we're now helping the more cautious fleets. Whether they go fully electric in 2023 or in five years' time, everyone is moving in the right direction."

About UFOFLEET

UFOFLEET is the leading end-to-end platform to automate, scale and manage electric fleets. UFOFLEET's software enables customers to efficiently transition to and manage their EV fleets, providing customizable products for operations automation, vehicle reservations, contactless driver experience, real-time fleet data, energy management, and risk mitigation. Combine that with third party integration tools, telematics, phone-as-a-key, and remote customer support, fleets can operate 24/7 with minimal human resources or without expensive operations on-site. By using a modern and open API and being powered by AWS, UFOFLEET is able to connect to operators' internal platforms, external partners, data warehouses, and online booking aggregators like Cartrawler. UFOFLEET's technology has been proven with over 20 million miles driven and over 10,000 data points collected per vehicle- and counting. UFOFLEET is owned by UFODRIVE, the highest rated rental company in the world and the industry leading eMobility SaaS platform. UFOFLEET and UFODRIVE were co-founded by COO Renaud Marquet and CEO Aidan McClean. For more information, visit www.ufofleet.com or www.ufodrive.com.

Contact Information

Weesie Thelen

weesie@mbpconsultants.com

SOURCE: UFODRIVE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790973/ufofleet-the-first-fleet-management-platform-to-make-the-transition-from-ice-to-electric-easy-launches-today