Software, Automation and Quality 4.0 will be Focus of the 5th Biennial Quality Show; Discount Registration Available Until October 13

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / The Quality Show, a 3-day tradeshow dedicated to connecting quality manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors for all things QUALITY will take place on Tuesday, October 24 through Thursday, October 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The event will offer a dynamic keynote presentation, expansive exhibit hall, presentation of the 2023 Quality Award, the Hand Gage and Measurement Zone, Guided Exhibit Hall Tours, Learning Theater Presentations and much more.

"We look forward to welcoming quality managers, engineers and manufacturing professionals who will have the opportunity to network, attend education sessions and test out the latest technologies and products that will improve quality and productivity in your manufacturing process," said Buck Bicek, publisher of Quality Magazine. "For those not able to attend in person we are excited to offer six of the education sessions as part of the Broadcasting Live program where attendees can view presentations & download valuable content."

Highlights of the event include:

Keynote Presentation by Travis Jarrett, Quality Manager, TITANS of CNC who will talk about The Future of Quality: What Lies Ahead ? The keynote will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 am.

Exhibit Hall featuring over 100 exhibiting companies including Gold Sponsor ZEISS, Silver Sponsor InnovMetric, and Collaborative Partners ASQ Inspection Division and ASQ Measurement Quality Division, Assurance Technologies Inc and CMS.

2023 Quality Awards presented by the editors of Quality Magazine to The Quality Plant of the Year: Reed Switch Developments, The Quality Professional of the Year: Saso Krstovski, former Ford Lean Manufacturing Manager, and the Rookie of the Year: Jared Curits, PPI Quality & Engineering.

Hand Gage Zone sponsored by ATI. Stations include receiving inspection, in-process inspection, PPAP/FAI inspections and SPC technology streamlining reporting processes. Utilizing gages equipped with Bluetooth technology transmitting to data collection software automating reporting processes.

Measurement Zone - The Coordinate Metrology Society Measurement Zone is a unique user experience that is designed to provide an informative 'hands on' learning approach with the latest cutting-edge coordinate metrology measuring equipment. The zones are set up to allow both novice and experienced attendees to use the metrology equipment in an engaging and welcoming environment and will focus on API Radian Laser Tracker, Hexagon Absolute Arm with Scanner, and Verisurf Software.

Guided Exhibit Hall Tours - Four free guided tours of the exhibit floor will be led by Quality editors. The tours focused Software, Automation and Quality 4.0 will stop at key exhibits and discuss different products and solutions.

Learning Theater Presentations : On the show floor during all three days, the Learning Theaters will feature more than 20 presentations offering a unique opportunity for industry experts and exhibitors to demonstrate their company's expertise in a particular area related to the latest technological advances in quality.

Valuable Networking Opportunities : Happy Hour Welcome Reception will be held on Tuesday, October 24 from 3-5 pm. On Wednesday, October 25 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, attendees and exhibitors will gather at the Pub Night Networking Reception . Plus, on Thursday, October 26 from 9:00 - 10:00am the Morning Mingle & Breakfast will be held right on the show floor.

Broadcasting Live - Six sessions will be available to a virtual audience through the broadcasting live program. The sessions airing on October 24 include Good Quality is Good Business , sponsored by AlisQI; Connected Quality to Improve Profits , sponsored by ETQ; Digitally Connected 3D Measurements , sponsored by InnovMetric; and Total Process Control in Automated Manufacturing , sponsored by Renishaw. On October 25 The Top 4 Quality Inspection Nightmares , sponsored by Discus; and Accelerating Your Quality Assurance Validation Process , sponsored by ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions will be broadcast live. All six sessions will be available on The Quality Show website for one year.

The ASSEMBLY Show: The Quality Show will be co-located with The ASSEMBLY Show, the leading event covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. and all attendees will have access to both events.

The QUALITY Show is produced by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement. Quality's cutting-edge multi-media platform includes an eMagazine, eNewsletters, webinars, social media, video, and more! The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.

