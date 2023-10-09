Nasdaq Stockholm AB: EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) receives observation status (519/23)

On April 6, 2023, EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company intended to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On October 6, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) (EOS, ISIN code SE0002016261, order book ID 041064). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB