Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2023 | 16:02
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Best Mattress Brand: BestMattress-Brand.org Lists the Best Columbus Day Mattress Deals of 2023

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Best Mattress Brand is dedicated to publishing in-depth mattress reviews and sleep health information. Recently, their editors have been researching the best Columbus Day mattress promotions this year. Some of the top offers they've found include sales from trustworthy mattress brands such as Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya.

Amerisleep is offering $450 off any mattress during this Columbus Day weekend. Dr. Jordan Burns, a chiropractor and sleep expert, shares, "Research has shown that memory foam mattresses, such as the Amerisleep AS3, provide support to maintain a neutral spinal alignment to help alleviate shoulder, back, and hip pain." He also adds, "The Amerisleep AS3 is the best overall mattress for people looking to reduce aches and pains, provide support to their spine, and help improve the overall quality of their sleep." As interior stylist Kimberly Holdaway of @lemonleafhomeinteriors raves, "Set up was super easy, shipping was fast and free, and a cool and comfortable night's sleep is guaranteed."

Zoma Sleep is offering $150 off any of their performance-enhancing mattresses. Dr. Burns says, "The medium firmness and cooling gel features of the Zoma mattress help provide a more comfortable and higher quality of sleep." Zoma is a favorite among professional athletes as well. Pro football player Colby Wooden states, "For me, a good night's sleep is crucial when playing against 300-pounders. My Zoma mattress guarantees a quality night's rest."

Vaya Sleep is offering $300 off any mattress during this shopping season too. Dr. Burns explains, "Studies have shown that medium-firm mattresses like the Vaya mattress are optimal for reducing pain and improving overall quality of sleep."

These specially curated Columbus Day deals, alongside expert recommendations from the Best Mattress Brand editors, are designed to help shoppers get the best mattresses for their money.

Contact Information

Amy Murphy
Editor
info@bestmattress-brand.org
347-709-5499

SOURCE: Best Mattress Brand

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789964/bestmattress-brandorg-lists-the-best-columbus-day-mattress-deals-of-2023

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.