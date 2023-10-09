ACCESSWIRE Shares the Basics of Earned Media, Owned Media and Paid Media

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Having a strong online presence is essential for success in today's digital world, and it's important to have a well-rounded media plan that takes advantage of earned, paid and owned media.

ACCESSWIRE , an industry leader in press release distribution, knows that creating an effective media strategy is key to having a successful digital presence and can help companies get the most out of their media plans.

Whether they're looking to increase brand recognition, generate leads, or drive conversions, having a comprehensive media strategy that includes earned media, paid media and owned media is the key to success.

"From press release distribution and television to radio and digital media, each media type can help businesses stay top-of-mind with their target consumers and increase their brand recognition," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "By leveraging earned media, paid media and owned media, businesses can benefit from a comprehensive marketing approach that ensures their message will be seen and heard."

The three media types include:

Earned media - Earned media is defined as publicity that's gained from content a brand did not pay for or produce on its own.

Owned media - Owned media is media a company creates for themselves including blog post, brochures, etc.

Paid media - Paid media includes any marketing tactics a company pays for. The brand pays a third party to share its message on external platforms to their audience.

In its informational blog post, ACCESSWIRE covers the basics of these media types to help readers better understand how they can be used in an overarching marketing strategy.

To read the full blog post, click here.

