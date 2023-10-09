New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2023) - RNR Healthcare CEO Vicky Ramancha has announced to be entering USA market with pharmaceutical licensed trading entity. RNR Healthcare is currently under process of acquiring pharmaceutical license and will be opening up offices and operational units in the US to be estimated in the first quarter of 2024.





Vicky Ramancha, Chief Executive Officer of RNR Healthcare



Vicky Ramancha, Chief Executive Officer of RNR Healthcare, has announced that the firm is preparing market entry strategy and operations for the US market as soon as pharmaceutical license will be granted.

RNR Healthcare is estimating to be fully operational in the US market by the 2nd quarter of 2024.

About RNR Healthcare

RNR Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical and medical equipment trading company specializing in sourcing and procuring in high demand pharmaceutical and medical products.

Contact

Vicky Ramancha

global.business@rnr.healthcare

rnr.healthcare

