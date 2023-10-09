The new Sapio Chemistry solution enables biopharma companies to unify their research efforts while simplifying chemical synthesis and registration workflows

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced the launch of the Sapio Chemistry solution, which unifies small-molecule and large-molecule discovery workflows on a single platform. Built on the same no-code platform as Sapio's existing large-molecule discovery electronic lab notebook solution, Sapio Chemistry enables scientists to draw insights across all their organization's discovery experiments.

"Many organizations are still running decades-old electronic laboratory notebooks (ELNs) and other software for capturing chemical synthesis experiments and registering small molecules," said Kevin Cramer, president and CEO of Sapio Sciences. "Large-molecule and small-molecule discovery have traditionally been managed on disparate systems, creating artificial islands that impede scientific collaboration and decision-making. Sapio is excited to give biopharma organizations the opportunity to consolidate all their chemistry experiments on a modern, unified lab platform."

Sapio Chemistry is designed to facilitate collaboration among chemistry teams and their colleagues in analytical core facilities and screening labs, including contract research organizations. Advanced, chemically intelligent search built into Sapio Chemistry makes up-to-date project data easily accessible to the entire team. Out-of-the-box, configurable templates simplify the capture and sharing of chemistry experiments, including the reaction, reagents, solvents, and products through to registering synthesized compounds, batches, and lots and requesting assays. Sapio Chemistry also includes advanced capabilities for sample and inventory management, leveraging the strong sample-handling features built into the Sapio platform.

Sapio Chemistry includes the latest science-aware functionality from Sapio, offering the first-ever lab triple-play solution of ELN, laboratory information management system (LIMS), and Jarvis scientific data cloud all in one. Science-aware means the system unifies data and works the way scientists do with built-in tools for managing, visualizing, and analyzing data to make life in the lab simple.

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve life in the lab because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-aware lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and niche brands, including biopharma, CROs and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, stability, clinical, histopathology, drug research, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs. For more information visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn here.

